NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Class HoloscanUcxReceiver

Class HoloscanUcxReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver

Class Documentation

class HoloscanUcxReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver

HoloscanUcxReceiver class optionally tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.

Public Functions

HoloscanUcxReceiver() = default
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid)

This function overrides the UcxReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.

inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxReceiver. It is set at the.

See also

create_input_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.

inline void track()
Previous Class GXFComponentResource
Next Class HoloscanUcxTransmitter
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here