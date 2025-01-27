NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Class HoloscanUcxTransmitter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter

Class Documentation

class HoloscanUcxTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::UcxTransmitter

HoloscanUcxTransmitter class optionally adds a MessageLabel timestamp to every published message if data flow tracking is enabled.

Public Functions

HoloscanUcxTransmitter() = default
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid)

This function overrides the UcxTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It first calls annotates the message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled. It then calls the base class’ publish_abi() function. Finally, if data flow tracking is enabled, it updates the Operator’s number of published messages.

inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxTransmitter. It is set at the.

See also

create_input_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.

inline void track()
