Class TrtInfer

Does the Core inference with TRT backend The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in cuda_event_inference .

Parameters input_data – Input DataBuffer

output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results

cuda_event_data – CUDA event recorded after data transfer

cuda_event_inference – CUDA event recorded after inference Returns InferStatus