Class OperatorSpec

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class OperatorSpec : public holoscan::ComponentSpec

Class to define the specification of an operator.

Public Functions

virtual ~OperatorSpec() = default
inline explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment *fragment = nullptr)

Construct a new OperatorSpec object.

Parameters

fragment – The pointer to the fragment that contains this operator.

inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs()

Get input specifications of this operator.

Returns

The reference to the input specifications of this operator.

template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input()

Define an input specification for this operator.

Template Parameters

DataT – The type of the input data.

Returns

The reference to the input specification.

inline void multi_port_condition(ConditionType kind, const std::vector<std::string> &port_names, ArgList args)

Add a Condition that depends on the status of multiple input ports.

Parameters

  • type – The type of multi-message condition (currently only kMultiMessageAvailable)

  • port_names – The names of the input ports the condition will apply to

  • argsArgList of arguments to pass to the MultiMessageAvailableCondition

inline std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> &multi_port_conditions()
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne)

Define an input specification for this operator.

Note: The ‘size’ parameter is used for initializing the queue size of the input port. The queue size can be set by this method or by the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set. Please refer to the Holoscan SDK User Guide to see how to receive any number of inputs in C++.

Template Parameters

DataT – The type of the input data.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the input specification.

  • size – The size of the queue for the input port.

Returns

The reference to the input specification.

inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs()

Get output specifications of this operator.

Returns

The reference to the output specifications of this operator.

template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output()

Define an output specification for this operator.

Template Parameters

DataT – The type of the output data.

Returns

The reference to the output specification.

template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output(std::string name)

Define an output specification for this operator.

Template Parameters

DataT – The type of the output data.

Parameters

name – The name of the output specification.

Returns

The reference to the output specification.

inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define an IOSpec* parameter for this operator.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list)

Define an IOSpec* parameter for this operator.

This method is to catch the following case:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
...
    spec.param(iospec1_, "iospec1", "IO Spec", "Example IO Spec.", {});
...
private:
 Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> iospec1_;

Otherwise, {} will be treated as ParameterFlag::kNone instead of std::initializer_list.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.

inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, holoscan::IOSpec *default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a IOSpec* vector parameter for this operator.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<holoscan::IOSpec*> init_list)

Define a IOSpec* vector parameter for this operator.

This method is to catch the following case:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
...
    spec.param(iospec1_, "iospec1", "IO Spec", "Example IO Spec.", {});
...
private:
 Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> iospec1_;

Otherwise, {} will be treated as ParameterFlag::kNone instead of std::initializer_list.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.

inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override

Get a YAML representation of the operator spec.

Returns

YAML node including the inputs, outputs, and parameters of this operator.

template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter for this component.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list)

Define a parameter for this component.

This method is to catch the following case:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
...
    spec.param(int64_value_, "int64_param", "int64_t param", "Example int64_t parameter.", {});
...
private:
 Parameter<int64_t> int64_param_;

Otherwise, {} will be treated as ParameterFlag::kNone instead of std::initializer_list.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to define.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, const typeT &default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter that has a default value.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to get.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> &parameter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, typeT &&default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)

Define a parameter that has a default value.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • parameter – The parameter to get.

  • key – The key (name) of the parameter.

  • headline – The headline of the parameter.

  • description – The description of the parameter.

  • default_value – The default value of the parameter.

  • flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).

Protected Attributes

std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_

Input specs.

std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_

Outputs specs.

std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> multi_port_conditions_
std::list<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>> receivers_params_

Container for receivers parameters.

