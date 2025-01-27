Class AJASourceOp
Defined in File aja_source.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class AJASourceOp : public holoscan::Operator
Operator class to get the video stream from AJA capture card.
==Named Inputs==
overlay_buffer_input :
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer(optional)
The operator does not require a message on this input port in order for
computeto be called. If a message is found, and
enable_overlayis true, the image will be mixed with the image captured by the AJA card. If
enable_overlayis false, any message on this port will be ignored.
==Named Outputs==
video_buffer_output :
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
The output video frame from the AJA capture card. If
overlay_rdmais true, this video buffer will be on the device, otherwise it will be in pinned host memory.
overlay_buffer_output :
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer(optional)
This output port will only emit a video buffer when
enable_overlayis true. If
overlay_rdmais true, this video buffer will be on the device, otherwise it will be in pinned host memory.
==Parameters==
device: The device to target (e.g., “0” for device 0). Optional (default: “0”).
channel: The camera
NTV2Channelto use for output (e.g.,
NTV2Channel::NTV2_CHANNEL1(
0) or “NTV2_CHANNEL1” (in YAML) for the first channel). Optional (default:
NTV2Channel::NTV2_CHANNEL1in C++ or
"NTV2_CHANNEL1"in YAML).
width: Width of the video stream. Optional (default:
1920).
height: Height of the video stream. Optional (default:
1080).
framerate: Frame rate of the video stream. Optional (default:
60).
interlaced: Whether the frame is interlaced (true) or progressive (false). Optional (default:
false).
rdma: Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled. Optional (default:
false).
enable_overlay: Boolean indicating whether a separate overlay channel is enabled. Optional (default:
false).
overlay_channel: The camera
NTV2Channelto use for overlay output. Optional (default:
NTV2Channel::NTV2_CHANNEL2in C++ or
"NTV2_CHANNEL2"in YAML).
overlay_rdma: Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled for the overlay. Optional (default:
true).
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (AJASourceOp) AJASourceOp()
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
virtual void start() override
Implement the startup logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
virtual void stop() override
Implement the shutdown logic of the operator.
This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.
