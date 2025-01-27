NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Class RMMAllocator

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class RMMAllocator : public holoscan::CudaAllocator

RMM (RAPIDS memory manager) allocator.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit RMMAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
RMMAllocator() = default
inline RMMAllocator(const std::string &device_memory_initial_size, const std::string &device_memory_max_size, const std::string &host_memory_initial_size, const std::string &host_memory_max_size, int32_t dev_id = 0)
RMMAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator *get() const
