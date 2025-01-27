NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Class AppDriverServer

Class AppDriverServer

Class Documentation

class AppDriverServer

Public Functions

explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver *app_driver, bool need_driver = true, bool need_health_check = true)
virtual ~AppDriverServer()
void start()
void stop()
void wait()
void notify()
std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient> &connect_to_worker(const std::string &worker_address)
bool close_worker_connection(const std::string &worker_address)
std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const
std::size_t num_worker_connections() const
Previous Class AppDriverClient
Next Class AppDriverServiceImpl
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here