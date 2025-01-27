NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Class StdEntitySerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StdEntitySerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Standard GXF entity serializer.

The VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer uses this as its entity serializer.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StdEntitySerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StdEntitySerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer *get() const
