Class Topology
Defined in File topology.hpp
class Topology
Topology class.
This class is responsible for managing the topology of the system. Internally, it uses hwloc library to get the topology information.
Public Functions
Topology()
virtual ~Topology()
int load()
Load the topology.
- Returns
The error code
void *context() const
Get the pointer to the topology object.
- Returns
The pointer to the topology object
Protected Attributes
void *context_ = nullptr
The pointer to the topology object.
- Topology()
