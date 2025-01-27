NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Class UcxEntitySerializer

Class UcxEntitySerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxEntitySerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

UCX-based entity serializer.

Used by UcxReceiver and UcxTransmitter to serialize and deserialize entities, respectively.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxEntitySerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxEntitySerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer *get() const
Previous Class UcxContext
Next Class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here