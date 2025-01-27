NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::AvailableSystemResourceComparator

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy.

Struct Documentation

struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator

Public Functions

bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource &a, const AvailableSystemResource &b) const
