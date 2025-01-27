Struct InputSpec::View

Layer view.

By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view the layer can be placed freely within the window.

Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.

When multiple views are specified the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.

It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.

Public Members

float offset_x_ = 0.F



float offset_y_ = 0.F

offset of top-left corner of the view. Top left coordinate of the window area is (0, 0) bottom right coordinate is (1, 1).

float width_ = 1.F



float height_ = 1.F

width and height of the view in normalized range. 1.0 is full size.