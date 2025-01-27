SerializationExtension
Extension for serializing messages.
UUID:
bc573c2f-89b3-d4b0-8061-2da8b11fe79a
Version:
2.0.0
Author:
NVIDIA
License:
LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer
Interface for serializing components.
Component ID:
8c76a828-2177-1484-f841-d39c3fa47613
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::Component
Defined in:
gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp
nvidia::gxf::EntityRecorder
Serializes incoming messages and writes them to a file.
Component ID:
9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
receiver
Receiver channel to log.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type:
nvidia::gxf::Receiver
serializers
List of component serializers to serialize entities.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>
directory
Directory path for storing files.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
basename
User specified file name without extension.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
flush_on_tick
Flushes output buffer on every tick when true.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
nvidia::gxf::EntityReplayer
De-serializes and publishes messages from a file.
Component ID:
fe827c12-d360-c63c-8094-32b9244d83b6
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
transmitter
Transmitter channel for replaying entities.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type:
nvidia::gxf::Transmitter
serializers
List of component serializers to serialize entities.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>
directory
Directory path for storing files.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
batch_size
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
ignore_corrupted_entities
If an entity could not be de-serialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL
nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
Serializer for Timestamp and Tensor components.
Component ID:
c0e6b36c-39ac-50ac-ce8d-702e18d8bff7
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer
Parameters
allocator
Memory allocator for tensor components.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE
Handle Type:
nvidia::gxf::Allocator