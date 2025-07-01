class OperatorRunner

A class to run an operator independently from the workflow.

This class provides methods to push entities to the operator’s input ports and pop entities from the operator’s output ports. It also provides a method to run the operator separately from the workflow.

This class uses the GXFWrapper to set up and run the operator. The start() and stop() methods are called automatically when the operator is started or stopped. It uses AsynchronousCondition (with AsynchronousEventState::WAIT ) to block the operator execution (calling the compute() method) from the holoscan executor, allowing the operator to run independently from the workflow via the run() method.

Input data can be pushed to the operator’s input ports using the push_input() method before calling run() . Output data can be retrieved from the operator’s output ports using the pop_output() method after calling run() .

Both push_input() and pop_output() methods support the templated DataT type, which can be:

Primitive types (int, float, etc.)

Custom classes/structs (must be copyable/movable)

Smart pointers (std::shared_ptr, std::unique_ptr)

Standard library containers (std::vector, std::string, etc.)

std::any

holoscan::gxf::Entity

holoscan::TensorMap

Example types:

Copy Copied! // Primitive types runner.pop_output<int>("port"); runner.pop_output<float>("port"); // Custom types runner.pop_output<MyCustomClass>("port"); // Smart pointers runner.pop_output<std::shared_ptr<int>>("port"); runner.pop_output<std::shared_ptr<MyCustomClass>>("port"); // Standard containers runner.pop_output<std::vector<float>>("port"); runner.pop_output<std::string>("port"); // std::any runner.pop_output<std::any>("port"); // holoscan::gxf::Entity runner.pop_output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("port"); // holoscan::TensorMap runner.pop_output<holoscan::TensorMap>("port");

If the template type is not specified for pop_output() method, the method will return a holoscan::gxf::Entity.

Example usage:

Copy Copied! // In the operator's initialize() method (after holoscan::Operator::initialize() is called): // Create internal operators using the fragment auto frag = fragment(); // fragment() is a method to get the fragment object in the operator auto receiver_operator = frag->make_operator<FirstOp>("receiver", holoscan::Arg("parameter_1", param_value_1), holoscan::Arg("parameter_2", param_value_2)); // Wrap the operator with OperatorRunner auto op_first_operator = std::make_shared<holoscan::ops::OperatorRunner>(receiver_operator); // Create the next internal operator auto next_operator = ...; // Create the next internal operator // Wrap the next operator with OperatorRunner auto op_next_operator_ = std::make_shared<holoscan::ops::OperatorRunner>(next_operator); // In the operator's compute() method: void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext& op_output, holoscan::ExecutionContext& context) { // Run the first internal operator op_first_operator->run(); // Get output from the first internal operator auto output = op_first_operator->pop_output("output"); if (!output) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to pop output from operator {} - {}", op_first_operator->op()->name(), output.error().what()); throw std::runtime_error(output.error().what()); } // Push output to the next internal operator in the chain auto result = op_next_operator_->push_input("input", output.value()); if (!result) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to push input to operator {} - {}", op_next_operator_->op()->name(), result.error().what()); throw std::runtime_error(result.error().what()); } op_next_operator_->run(); // Get output from the next internal operator auto next_output = op_next_operator_->pop_output("output"); if (!next_output) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to pop output from operator {} - {}", op_next_operator_->op()->name(), next_output.error().what()); throw std::runtime_error(next_output.error().what()); } // Emit the output from this operator op_output.emit(next_output.value(), "output"); }

Note This class is not thread-safe.

Note This is an experimental feature. The API may change in future releases.

Public Functions

explicit OperatorRunner ( const std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: Operator > & op )

Construct a new Operator Runner object. Parameters op – The operator to run.

const std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: Operator > & op ( ) const

Get the operator. Returns The shared pointer to the operator.

holoscan :: expected < void , holoscan :: RuntimeError > push_input ( const std :: string & port_name , nvidia :: gxf :: Entity & entity )

Push data to the specified input port of the operator. This method takes a GXF entity and pushes it to the input port identified by port_name. The entity will be available to the operator during its next compute cycle. Parameters port_name – The name of the input port.

entity – The entity to push to the input port. Returns A holoscan::expected containing either: void if successful

A holoscan::RuntimeError if the input port is not found

holoscan :: expected < void , holoscan :: RuntimeError > push_input ( const std :: string & port_name , nvidia :: gxf :: Entity & & entity )

Push data to the specified input port of the operator. This method takes a GXF entity and pushes it to the input port identified by port_name. The entity will be available to the operator during its next compute cycle. Parameters port_name – The name of the input port.

entity – The entity to push to the input port. Returns A holoscan::expected containing either: void if successful

A holoscan::RuntimeError if the input port is not found

template < typename DataT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! holoscan :: is_one_of_derived_v < DataT , nvidia :: gxf :: Entity > > >

inline holoscan :: expected < void , holoscan :: RuntimeError > push_input ( const std :: string & port_name , DataT data )

Push data to the specified input port of the operator. This method takes a data object and pushes it to the input port identified by port_name. The data will be wrapped in a GXF entity and available to the operator during its next compute cycle. Template Parameters DataT – The type of data to push, must not be derived from nvidia::gxf::Entity Parameters port_name – The name of the input port

data – The data to push to the input port Returns A holoscan::expected containing either: void if successful

A holoscan::RuntimeError if the input port is not found

holoscan :: expected < void , holoscan :: RuntimeError > push_input ( const std :: string & port_name , const holoscan :: TensorMap & data )

Push a TensorMap to the specified input port of the operator. This method takes a TensorMap and pushes it to the input port identified by port_name. The TensorMap will be available to the operator during its next compute cycle. Parameters port_name – The name of the input port.

data – The TensorMap to push to the input port. Returns A holoscan::expected containing either: void if successful

A holoscan::RuntimeError if the input port is not found

void run ( )

Executes one compute cycle of the operator. Internally, it calls the compute() method of the operator via the GXFWrapper’s tick() method.

holoscan :: expected < holoscan :: gxf :: Entity , holoscan :: RuntimeError > pop_output ( const std :: string & port_name )

Retrieves and removes an entity from the specified output port. This method retrieves and removes an entity from the output port identified by port_name. The entity is removed from the output port and returned. Parameters port_name – The name of the output port. Returns The entity popped from the output port.

template < typename DataT >

inline holoscan :: expected < DataT , holoscan :: RuntimeError > pop_output ( const std :: string & port_name )

Pop data of a specified type from the output port. This templated method retrieves and removes data of type DataT from the output port identified by port_name. The data is removed from the output port and returned. The method handles several data types differently: For std::any: Returns the raw message value

For nvidia::gxf::Entity derived types: Returns the entity directly

For holoscan::TensorMap: Populates and returns a TensorMap from the entity

For other types: Attempts to cast the message value to the requested type Template Parameters DataT – The type of data to retrieve from the output port. Parameters port_name – The name of the output port. Returns A holoscan::expected containing either: The data of type DataT if successful

A holoscan::RuntimeError if: The output port is not found The message cannot be popped from the transmitter The data cannot be cast to the requested type The TensorMap cannot be populated (for TensorMap type)



Protected Functions

bool populate_tensor_map ( const holoscan :: gxf :: Entity & gxf_entity , holoscan :: TensorMap & tensor_map )



Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: Operator > op_

The operator to run.

void * gxf_context_ = nullptr

The GXF context to interact with the operator.

holoscan :: gxf :: GXFWrapper * gxf_wrapper_ = nullptr

The underlying GXFWrapper to run the operator.

std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: AsynchronousCondition > async_condition_

The asynchronous condition to block the operator execution.

std :: unordered_map < std :: string , nvidia :: gxf :: DoubleBufferReceiver * > double_buffer_receivers_

Double buffer receivers corresponding to the operator’s input ports (input port name -> receiver).