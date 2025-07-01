NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Enum ArgElementType
Defined in File arg.hpp
enum class holoscan::ArgElementType
Enum class for the element type of an argument.
Values:
enumerator kCustom
Custom type.
enumerator kBoolean
Boolean type (bool)
enumerator kInt8
8-bit integer type (int8_t)
enumerator kUnsigned8
8-bit unsigned integer type (uint8_t)
enumerator kInt16
16-bit integer type (int16_t)
enumerator kUnsigned16
Unsigned 16-bit integer (uint16_t)
enumerator kInt32
32-bit integer type (int32_t)
enumerator kUnsigned32
Unsigned 32-bit integer (uint32_t)
enumerator kInt64
64-bit integer type (int64_t)
enumerator kUnsigned64
Unsigned 64-bit integer (uint64_t)
enumerator kFloat32
32-bit floating point type (float)
enumerator kFloat64
64-bit floating point type (double)
enumerator kComplex64
64-bit complex floating point type (complex<float>)
enumerator kComplex128
128-bit complex floating point type (complex<double>)
enumerator kString
String type (std::string)
enumerator kHandle
Handle type (std::any)
enumerator kYAMLNode
YAML node type (YAML::Node)
enumerator kIOSpec
I/O spec type (holoscan::IOSpec*)
enumerator kCondition
Condition type (std::shared_ptr<Condition>)
enumerator kResource
Resource type (std::shared_ptr<Resource>)
