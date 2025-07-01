Enum PrimitiveTopology
Defined in File primitive_topology.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::viz::PrimitiveTopology
Primitive topology
Values:
-
enumerator POINT_LIST
point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive
-
enumerator LINE_LIST
line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive
-
enumerator LINE_STRIP
line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1)
-
enumerator TRIANGLE_LIST
triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive
-
enumerator CROSS_LIST
cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si)
-
enumerator RECTANGLE_LIST
axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1)
-
enumerator OVAL_LIST
oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi)
-
enumerator POINT_LIST_3D
3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive
-
enumerator LINE_LIST_3D
3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive
-
enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D
3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1) per primitive
-
enumerator TRIANGLE_LIST_3D
3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive
