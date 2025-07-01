Function holoscan::deannotate_message

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function Documentation

gxf_result_t holoscan::deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t *uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *receiver_name)

This function de-annotates a message and extracts the MessageLabel timestamp. It then updates necessary data flow tracking information in DataFlowTracker object.

Parameters

  • uid – The entity ID of the message.

  • context – The GXF context.

  • op – The operator that is receiving the message.

  • receiver_name – The name of the receiver which is receiving the message.

