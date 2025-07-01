Function holoscan::utils::set_activation_per_model

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function Documentation

gxf_result_t holoscan::utils::set_activation_per_model(std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> &inference_specs, const HoloInfer::Mappings &activation_map, const std::vector<HoloInfer::ActivationSpec> &activation_specs, const std::string &module)

Setting up activation for each model by activation_map and ActivationSpec

Parameters

  • inference_specs – Inference spec that are needed to set the it’s activation_map.

  • activation_map – The predefined activation_map comes from the InferenceOp’s activation_map parameter.

  • activation_specs – Activation specs received from the input port model_activation_specs of InferenceOp.

  • module – Module that called for setting up activation specifications

