NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function holoscan::set_log_level

Function Documentation

void holoscan::set_log_level(LogLevel level)

Set global logging level.

If the environment variable HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL is set, the log level will be overridden by the value of the environment variable.

HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL can be set to one of the following values:

  • TRACE

  • DEBUG

  • INFO

  • WARN

  • ERROR

  • CRITICAL

  • OFF

export HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=TRACE

Parameters

level – The new log level.

