Function holoscan::set_log_level

void holoscan::set_log_level(LogLevel level)
Set global logging level.
If the environment variable
HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVELis set, the log level will be overridden by the value of the environment variable.
HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVELcan be set to one of the following values:
TRACE
DEBUG
INFO
WARN
ERROR
CRITICAL
OFF
export HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=TRACE
- Parameters
level – The new log level.
