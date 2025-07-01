What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function holoscan::viz::SetFont

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::SetFont(const char *path, float size_in_pixels)

Set the font used to render text, do this before calling viz::Init().

The font is converted to bitmaps, these bitmaps are scaled to the final size when rendering.

Parameters

  • path – path to TTF font file

  • size_in_pixels – size of the font bitmaps

