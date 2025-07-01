NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function holoscan::viz::SetFont
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::SetFont(const char *path, float size_in_pixels)
Set the font used to render text, do this before calling viz::Init().
The font is converted to bitmaps, these bitmaps are scaled to the final size when rendering.
- Parameters
path – path to TTF font file
size_in_pixels – size of the font bitmaps
