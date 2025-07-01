NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function holoscan::viz::DepthMap
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::DepthMap(DepthMapRenderMode render_mode, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat depth_fmt, CUdeviceptr depth_device_ptr, ImageFormat color_fmt, CUdeviceptr color_device_ptr)
Render a depth map.
Depth maps are rectangular 2D arrays where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3D object using points, lines or triangles. Additionally a 2D array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified. Supported depth formats are: R8_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT.
- Parameters
render_mode – depth map render mode
width – width of the depth map
height – height of the depth map
depth_fmt – format of the depth map data
depth_device_ptr – CUDA device memory pointer holding the depth data
color_fmt – format of the color data (has to be ImageFormat::R8G8B8A8_UNORM)
color_device_ptr – CUDA device memory pointer holding the color data (optional)
