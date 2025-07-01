What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Function holoscan::gxf::process_resource_arg

Function Documentation

inline void holoscan::gxf::process_resource_arg(void *gxf_context, uint64_t cid, holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr, YAML::Node &param_gxf, FragmentWrapper &fragment_, std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func)

Helper function to process a resource argument.

