NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Program Listing for File fragment.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/fragment.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP

#include <future> // for std::future
#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <unordered_map>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <tuple>
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector>

#include "common.hpp"
#include "config.hpp"
#include "dataflow_tracker.hpp"
#include "executor.hpp"
#include "graph.hpp"
#include "network_context.hpp"
#include "scheduler.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

namespace gxf {
// Forward declarations
class GXFExecutor;
}  // namespace gxf

class ThreadPool;

constexpr static const char* kStartOperatorName = "<|start|>";

// key = operator name, value = (input port names, output port names, multi-receiver names)
using FragmentPortMap =
    std::unordered_map<std::string,
                       std::tuple<std::unordered_set<std::string>, std::unordered_set<std::string>,
                                  std::unordered_set<std::string>>>;

// Data structure containing port information for multiple fragments. Fragments are composed by
// the workers and port information is sent back to the driver for addition to this map.
// The keys are the fragment names.
using MultipleFragmentsPortMap = std::unordered_map<std::string, FragmentPortMap>;

constexpr MetadataPolicy kDefaultMetadataPolicy = MetadataPolicy::kRaise;
constexpr bool kDefaultMetadataEnabled = true;

class Fragment {
 public:
  Fragment() = default;
  virtual ~Fragment();

  Fragment(Fragment&&) = default;

  Fragment& operator=(Fragment&&) = default;

  Fragment& name(const std::string& name) &;

  Fragment&& name(const std::string& name) &&;

  const std::string& name() const;

  Fragment& application(Application* app);

  Application* application() const;

  void config(const std::string& config_file, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& prefix = "");

  void config(std::shared_ptr<Config>& config);

  Config& config();

  std::shared_ptr<Config> config_shared();

  OperatorGraph& graph();

  std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_shared();

  Executor& executor();

  std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_shared();

  std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler();

  // /**
  // * @brief Set the scheduler used by the executor
  // *
  // * @param scheduler The scheduler to be added.
  // */
  void scheduler(const std::shared_ptr<Scheduler>& scheduler);

  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context();

  // /**
  // * @brief Set the network context used by the executor
  // *
  // * @param network_context The network context to be added.
  // */
  void network_context(const std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext>& network_context);

  ArgList from_config(const std::string& key);

  std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys();

  template <typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator '{}'", name);
    auto op = std::make_shared<OperatorT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    op->name(name);
    op->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<OperatorSpec>(this);
    op->setup(*spec.get());
    op->spec(spec);

    // We used to initialize operator here, but now it is initialized in initialize_fragment
    // function after a graph of a fragment has been composed.

    return op;
  }
  template <typename OperatorT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator");
    auto op = make_operator<OperatorT>("noname_operator", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return op;
  }

  template <typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource '{}'", name);
    auto resource = std::make_shared<ResourceT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    resource->name(name);
    resource->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    resource->setup(*spec.get());
    resource->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `resource->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()

    return resource;
  }
  template <typename ResourceT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource");
    auto resource = make_resource<ResourceT>("noname_resource", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return resource;
  }

  template <typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition '{}'", name);
    auto condition = std::make_shared<ConditionT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    condition->name(name);
    condition->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    condition->setup(*spec.get());
    condition->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `condition->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()

    return condition;
  }

  template <typename ConditionT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition");
    auto condition = make_condition<ConditionT>("noname_condition", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return condition;
  }

  template <typename SchedulerT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler '{}'", name);
    auto scheduler = std::make_shared<SchedulerT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    scheduler->name(name);
    scheduler->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    scheduler->setup(*spec.get());
    scheduler->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `scheduler->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()

    return scheduler;
  }

  template <typename SchedulerT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler");
    auto scheduler = make_scheduler<SchedulerT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return scheduler;
  }

  template <typename NetworkContextT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network context '{}'", name);
    auto network_context = std::make_shared<NetworkContextT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    network_context->name(name);
    network_context->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    network_context->setup(*spec.get());
    network_context->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `network_context->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()

    return network_context;
  }

  template <typename NetworkContextT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network_context");
    auto network_context = make_network_context<NetworkContextT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return network_context;
  }

  std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool> make_thread_pool(const std::string& name, int64_t initial_size = 1);

  virtual const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& start_op();

  virtual void add_operator(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);

  virtual void set_dynamic_flows(
      const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op,
      const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func);

  virtual void compose();

  virtual void run();

  virtual std::future<void> run_async();

  DataFlowTracker& track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
                         uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
                         int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold,
                         bool is_limited_tracking = false);

  DataFlowTracker* data_flow_tracker() { return data_flow_tracker_.get(); }

  virtual void compose_graph();

  FragmentPortMap port_info() const;

  virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const;

  virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enabled);

  virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable);

  virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const;

  virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy);

  virtual void stop_execution(const std::string& op_name = "");

 protected:
  friend class Application;  // to access 'scheduler_' in Application
  friend class AppDriver;
  friend class gxf::GXFExecutor;

  template <typename ConfigT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<Config> make_config(ArgsT&&... args) {
    return std::make_shared<ConfigT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
  }

  template <typename GraphT>
  std::shared_ptr<GraphT> make_graph() {
    return std::make_shared<GraphT>();
  }

  template <typename ExecutorT>
  std::shared_ptr<Executor> make_executor() {
    return std::make_shared<ExecutorT>(this);
  }

  template <typename ExecutorT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<Executor> make_executor(ArgsT&&... args) {
    return std::make_shared<ExecutorT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
  }

  void reset_graph_entities();

  virtual void reset_state();

  void load_extensions_from_config();

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>& thread_pools() { return thread_pools_; }

  // Note: Maintain the order of declarations (executor_ and graph_) to ensure proper destruction
  // of the executor's context.
  std::string name_;
  Application* app_ = nullptr;
  std::shared_ptr<Config> config_;
  std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_;
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_;
  std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler_;
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_;
  std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_;
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>
      thread_pools_;
  bool is_composed_ = false;
  bool is_run_called_ = false;
  std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ =
      std::nullopt;
  std::optional<MetadataPolicy> metadata_policy_ = std::nullopt;
  std::shared_ptr<Operator> start_op_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP */

