NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File clock.hpp

Program Listing for File clock.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/clock.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP

#include <string>

#include <gxf/std/clock.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class Clock : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Clock, gxf::GXFResource)
  Clock() = default;
  Clock(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Clock* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Clock"; }

  virtual double time() const = 0;

  virtual int64_t timestamp() const = 0;

  virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) = 0;

  template <typename Rep, typename Period>
  void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration) {
    int64_t duration_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(duration).count();
    sleep_for(duration_ns);
  }

  virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) = 0;

  nvidia::gxf::Clock* get() const;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CLOCK_HPP */

