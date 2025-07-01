Program Listing for File profiler.hpp

What can I help you with?
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_PROFILER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_PROFILER_HPP

namespace holoscan::profiler {

void trace(bool enable);

bool trace_enabled();

}  // namespace holoscan::profiler

#include "holoscan/profiler/nvtx3.hpp"

#endif// HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_PROFILER_HPP

