What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp

Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/holoviz.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP

#include <cuda.h>

#include <cstdint>

#include "holoviz/callbacks.hpp"
#include "holoviz/depth_map_render_mode.hpp"
#include "holoviz/image_format.hpp"
#include "holoviz/init_flags.hpp"
#include "holoviz/present_mode.hpp"
#include "holoviz/primitive_topology.hpp"
#include "holoviz/surface_format.hpp"

// forward declaration of external types
typedef struct GLFWwindow GLFWwindow;
struct ImGuiContext;

namespace holoscan::viz {

// forward declaration of internal types
typedef void* InstanceHandle;

InstanceHandle Create();

void SetCurrent(InstanceHandle instance);

InstanceHandle GetCurrent();

void Init(GLFWwindow* window, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE);

void Init(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, const char* title, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE,
          const char* display_name = nullptr);

void Init(const char* displayName, uint32_t width = 0, uint32_t height = 0,
          uint32_t refreshRate = 0, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE);

void SetKeyCallback(void* user_pointer, KeyCallbackFunction callback);

void SetUnicodeCharCallback(void* user_pointer, UnicodeCharCallbackFunction callback);

void SetMouseButtonCallback(void* user_pointer, MouseButtonCallbackFunction callback);

void SetScrollCallback(void* user_pointer, ScrollCallbackFunction callback);

void SetCursorPosCallback(void* user_pointer, CursorPosCallbackFunction callback);

void SetFramebufferSizeCallback(void* user_pointer, FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction callback);

void SetWindowSizeCallback(void* user_pointer, WindowSizeCallbackFunction callback);

void GetPresentModes(uint32_t* present_mode_count, PresentMode* present_modes);

void SetPresentMode(PresentMode present_mode);

void GetSurfaceFormats(uint32_t* surface_format_count, SurfaceFormat* surface_formats);

void SetSurfaceFormat(SurfaceFormat surface_format);

void GetImageFormats(uint32_t* image_format_count, ImageFormat* image_formats);

void SetFont(const char* path, float size_in_pixels);

void SetCudaStream(CUstream stream);

bool WindowShouldClose();

bool WindowIsMinimized();

void Shutdown(InstanceHandle instance = nullptr);

void Begin();

void End();

void BeginImageLayer();

void ImageCudaDevice(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, CUdeviceptr device_ptr,
                     size_t row_pitch = 0, CUdeviceptr device_ptr_plane_1 = 0,
                     size_t row_pitch_plane_1 = 0, CUdeviceptr device_ptr_plane_2 = 0,
                     size_t row_pitch_plane_2 = 0);

void ImageCudaArray(ImageFormat fmt, CUarray array);

void ImageHost(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, const void* data,
               size_t row_pitch = 0, const void* data_plane_1 = nullptr,
               size_t row_pitch_plane_1 = 0, const void* data_plane_2 = nullptr,
               size_t row_pitch_plane_2 = 0);

void LUT(uint32_t size, ImageFormat fmt, size_t data_size, const void* data,
         bool normalized = false);

void ImageComponentMapping(ComponentSwizzle r, ComponentSwizzle g, ComponentSwizzle b,
                           ComponentSwizzle a);

void ImageYuvModelConversion(YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion);

void ImageYuvRange(YuvRange yuv_range);

void ImageChromaLocation(ChromaLocation x_chroma_location, ChromaLocation y_chroma_location);

void BeginImGuiLayer();

void BeginGeometryLayer();

void Color(float r, float g, float b, float a);

void LineWidth(float width);

void PointSize(float size);

void Primitive(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size,
               const float* data);

void PrimitiveCudaDevice(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size,
                         CUdeviceptr data);

void Text(float x, float y, float size, const char* text);

void DepthMap(DepthMapRenderMode render_mode, uint32_t width, uint32_t height,
              ImageFormat depth_fmt, CUdeviceptr depth_device_ptr, ImageFormat color_fmt,
              CUdeviceptr color_device_ptr);

void LayerOpacity(float opacity);

void LayerPriority(int32_t priority);

void LayerAddView(float offset_x, float offset_y, float width, float height,
                  const float* matrix = nullptr);

void EndLayer();

void ReadFramebuffer(ImageFormat fmt, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, size_t buffer_size,
                     CUdeviceptr device_ptr, size_t row_pitch = 0);

void SetCamera(float eye_x, float eye_y, float eye_z, float look_at_x, float look_at_y,
               float look_at_z, float up_x, float up_y, float up_z, bool anim = false);

void GetCameraPose(size_t size, float* matrix);

void GetCameraPose(float (&rotation)[9], float (&translation)[3]);

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here