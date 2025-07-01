NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Template Struct codec< std::string >
Defined in File codecs.hpp
-
template<>
struct codec<std::string>
-
Public Static Functions
-
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::string &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
-
static inline expected<std::string, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
