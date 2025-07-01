NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Template Struct is_yaml_convertable
Defined in File type_traits.hpp
Base Type
public std::integral_constant< bool, !(std::is_same_v< IOSpec *, base_type_t< T > >||std::is_same_v< std::shared_ptr< Resource >, base_type_t< T > >||std::is_same_v< std::shared_ptr< Condition >, base_type_t< T > >)>
-
template<typename T>
struct is_yaml_convertable : public std::integral_constant<bool, !(std::is_same_v<IOSpec*, base_type_t<T>> || std::is_same_v<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, base_type_t<T>> || std::is_same_v<std::shared_ptr<Condition>, base_type_t<T>>)>
Previous Template Struct is_vector
Next Struct MultiMessageConditionInfo