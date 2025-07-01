holoscan.decorator

If arg_map is a str, the Python object received by the input port is passed to the function argument specified by arg_map . If arg_map is a dict, the input is assumed to be a TensorMap (dictionary of tensors). In this case the keys of the dict are the tensor names and the values are the names of the function arguments that the tensors map to.

The size of the queue for the input port. By default, IOSpec.SIZE_ONE (== IOSpec.IOSize(1) ) is used. If IOSpec.ANY_SIZE is used, it defines multiple receivers internally for the input port. Otherwise, the size of the input queue is set to the specified value, and the message available condition for the input port is set with min_size equal to the same value.

The following size constants are supported: - IOSpec.ANY_SIZE : Any size. - IOSpec.PRECEDING_COUNT : Number of preceding connections. - IOSpec.SIZE_ONE : The queue size is 1.

Please refer to the [Holoscan SDK User Guide](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/holoscan_create_operator.html#receiving-any-number-of-inputs-python) to see how to receive any number of inputs in Python.