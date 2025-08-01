NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Class ResourceWrapper

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::Component

Class Documentation

class ResourceWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Component

Class to wrap a Resource to interface with the GXF framework.

Public Functions

ResourceWrapper()
virtual ~ResourceWrapper() = default
virtual const char *holoscan_typename() const = 0

Get the type name of the Resource.

std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const

Get the Holoscan Resource.

gxf_result_t initialize() override

Create and initialize the Resource.

gxf_result_t deinitialize() override

Destroy the Resource and free resources.

gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override

Register the Resource’s parameters with the GXF framework.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<Resource> res_

The Resource to wrap.

FragmentWrapper fragment_

The fragment for the Resource.

std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>> parameters_

The parameters for the GXF Component.

