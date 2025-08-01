Enum ParameterFlag

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
enum class holoscan::ParameterFlag

Enum class to define the type of a parameter.

The parameter flag can be used to control the behavior of the parameter.

Values:

enumerator kNone

The parameter is mandatory and static. It cannot be changed at runtime.

enumerator kOptional

The parameter is optional and might not be available at runtime. Use Parameter::try_get() to get the value.

enumerator kDynamic

The parameter is dynamic and might change at runtime.

