Template Function holoscan::pose_tree_math::interpolate

Function Documentation

template<typename K, typename T>
T holoscan::pose_tree_math::interpolate(K q, T a, T b)

Linear interpolation between two values.

Returns a value between a and b at the relative position q. This function will also work for q outside of the unit interval for extrapolation.

Template Parameters

  • K – Scalar type for interpolation parameter.

  • T – Type of values to interpolate.

Parameters

  • q – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First value.

  • b – Second value.

Returns

Interpolated value a + q * (b - a).

