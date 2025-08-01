Function holoscan::viz::SetKeyCallback
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
void holoscan::viz::SetKeyCallback(void *user_pointer, KeyCallbackFunction callback)
Set the key callback. The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.
- Parameters
user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback
callback – the new key callback or nullptr to remove the current callback
