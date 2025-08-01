Function holoscan::viz::SetScrollCallback

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::SetScrollCallback(void *user_pointer, ScrollCallbackFunction callback)

Set the scroll callback. The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.

Parameters

  • user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback

  • callback – the new cursor callback or nullptr to remove the current callback

