NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Template Function holoscan::pose3_log

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Vector6<K> holoscan::pose3_log(const Pose3<K> &pose)

Logarithmic map of SE(3) which maps a manifold space element to the tangent space.

This computes the tangent for a pose relative to the identity pose. Log and exp are inverse to each other.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

pose – Pose on the SE(3) manifold.

Returns

Tangent space vector (tx, ty, tz, rx, ry, rz).

