Struct PoseTreeEdgeHistory::TimedPose

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class PoseTreeEdgeHistory.

Struct Documentation

struct TimedPose

Helper structure to store the pose at a given time on the edge.

Public Members

Pose3d pose

3D pose that transforms the lhs frame into the rhs frame.

double time

Time of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.

version_t version

Version ID of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.

bool valid

If false, then it marks the edge as being disconnected from this current time. The pose does not matter.

