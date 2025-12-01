Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG
Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG
Defined in
File cuda_macros.hpp
Define Documentation
HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG
(
stmt
,
...
)
Previous
Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN
Next
Define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
Close
content here