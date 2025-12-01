NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR

Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(class_name, gxf_typename)

Wrap a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan Operator.

This macro is designed to simplify the creation of Holoscan operators that encapsulate GXF Codelets. It defines a class derived from holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp and sets up the constructor to forward arguments to the base class while automatically setting the GXF type name.

The resulting class is intended to act as a bridge, allowing GXF Codelets to be used directly within the Holoscan framework as operators, facilitating seamless integration and usage.

Example Usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Define a Holoscan operator that wraps a GXF Codelet within a Holoscan application
class App : public holoscan::Application {
  ...
  HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(MyTensorOp, "nvidia::gxf::test::SendTensor")

  void compose() override {
    using namespace holoscan;
    ...
    auto tx = make_operator<MyTensorOp>(
        "tx",
        make_condition<CountCondition>(15),
        Arg("pool") = make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("pool"));
    ...
  }
  ...
};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the new Holoscan operator class.

  • gxf_typename – The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.

Previous Define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_TEMPLATE
Next Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here