Enum YuvModelConversion
Defined in File image_format.hpp
enum class holoscan::viz::YuvModelConversion
Defines the conversion from the source color model to the shader color model.
Values:
enumerator YUV_601
specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601
enumerator YUV_709
specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709
enumerator YUV_2020
specifies the color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020
