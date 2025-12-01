Template Function holoscan::pose_tree_math::interpolate
Defined in File interpolation.hpp
-
template<typename K, typename T>
T holoscan::pose_tree_math::interpolate(K q, T a, T b)
Linear interpolation between two values.
Returns a value between a and b at the relative position q. This function will also work for q outside of the unit interval for extrapolation.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type for interpolation parameter.
T – Type of values to interpolate.
-
- Parameters
q – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).
a – First value.
b – Second value.
-
- Returns
Interpolated value a + q * (b - a).
