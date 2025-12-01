Function holoscan::viz::ImageChromaLocation
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::ImageChromaLocation(ChromaLocation x_chroma_location, ChromaLocation y_chroma_location)
Defines the location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples.
- Parameters
x_chroma_location – chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). Default is
COSITED_EVEN.
y_chroma_location – chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). Default is
COSITED_EVEN.
-
Previous Function holoscan::viz::GetVBlankCounter
Next Function holoscan::viz::ImageComponentMapping