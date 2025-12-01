Template Function holoscan::interpolate(K, const Pose3
&, const Pose3 &)
Defined in File interpolation.hpp
-
template<typename K>
Pose3<K> holoscan::interpolate(K p, const Pose3<K> &a, const Pose3<K> &b)
Interpolate between two 3D poses using independent interpolation.
This uses “independent” interpolation of translation and rotation. This is only one of multiple ways to interpolate between two rigid body poses.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).
a – First pose.
b – Second pose.
-
- Returns
Interpolated pose.
