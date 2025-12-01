NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Template Function holoscan::test::create_float_equality_validator

Template Function holoscan::test::create_float_equality_validator

Function Documentation

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::test::create_float_equality_validator” with arguments (const std::vector<T>&, T) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
- template<typename T> std::function<void(const T&)> create_float_equality_validator(const std::vector<T> &expected_values, T tolerance = T{})

Previous Template Function holoscan::test::create_exact_equality_validator
Next Template Function holoscan::test::create_operator_test(Args&&…)
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here