Program Listing for File arg.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <any>
#include <complex>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
enum class ArgElementType {
kCustom,
kBoolean,
kInt8,
kUnsigned8,
kInt16,
kUnsigned16,
kInt32,
kUnsigned32,
kInt64,
kUnsigned64,
kFloat32,
kFloat64,
kComplex64,
kComplex128,
kString,
kHandle,
kYAMLNode,
kIOSpec,
kCondition,
kResource,
};
enum class ArgContainerType : uint8_t {
kNative,
kVector,
kArray,
};
class ArgType {
public:
ArgType() = default;
ArgType(ArgElementType element_type, ArgContainerType container_type, int32_t dimension = 0)
: element_type_(element_type), container_type_(container_type), dimension_(dimension) {}
static ArgElementType get_element_type(std::type_index index) {
auto& elem_type_map = element_type_map_;
if (elem_type_map.find(index) == elem_type_map.end()) {
return ArgElementType::kCustom;
}
const auto& elem_type = elem_type_map[index];
return elem_type;
}
template <typename typeT>
static ArgType create() {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_scalar_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
auto index =
std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<std::decay_t<typeT>>::element_type));
return ArgType(get_element_type(index), ArgContainerType::kNative);
} else if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type));
return ArgType(
get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kVector, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>);
} else if constexpr (holoscan::is_array_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type));
return ArgType(
get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kArray, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No element type for '{}' exists", typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>).name());
return ArgType(ArgElementType::kCustom, ArgContainerType::kNative);
}
}
ArgElementType element_type() const { return element_type_; }
ArgContainerType container_type() const { return container_type_; }
int32_t dimension() const { return dimension_; }
std::string to_string() const;
private:
template <class typeT>
inline static std::pair<const std::type_index, ArgElementType> to_element_type_pair(
ArgElementType element_type) {
return {std::type_index(typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>)), element_type};
}
inline static std::unordered_map<std::type_index, ArgElementType> element_type_map_{
to_element_type_pair<bool>(ArgElementType::kBoolean),
to_element_type_pair<int8_t>(ArgElementType::kInt8),
to_element_type_pair<uint8_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned8),
to_element_type_pair<int16_t>(ArgElementType::kInt16),
to_element_type_pair<uint16_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned16),
to_element_type_pair<int32_t>(ArgElementType::kInt32),
to_element_type_pair<uint32_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned32),
to_element_type_pair<int64_t>(ArgElementType::kInt64),
to_element_type_pair<uint64_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned64),
to_element_type_pair<float>(ArgElementType::kFloat32),
to_element_type_pair<double>(ArgElementType::kFloat64),
to_element_type_pair<std::complex<float>>(ArgElementType::kComplex64),
to_element_type_pair<std::complex<double>>(ArgElementType::kComplex128),
to_element_type_pair<std::string>(ArgElementType::kString),
to_element_type_pair<std::any>(ArgElementType::kHandle),
to_element_type_pair<YAML::Node>(ArgElementType::kYAMLNode),
to_element_type_pair<holoscan::IOSpec*>(ArgElementType::kIOSpec),
to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>(ArgElementType::kCondition),
to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>(ArgElementType::kResource),
};
inline static const std::unordered_map<ArgElementType, const char*> element_type_name_map_{
{ArgElementType::kCustom, "CustomType"},
{ArgElementType::kBoolean, "bool"},
{ArgElementType::kInt8, "int8_t"},
{ArgElementType::kUnsigned8, "uint8_t"},
{ArgElementType::kInt16, "int16_t"},
{ArgElementType::kUnsigned16, "uint16_t"},
{ArgElementType::kInt32, "int32_t"},
{ArgElementType::kUnsigned32, "uint32_t"},
{ArgElementType::kInt64, "int64_t"},
{ArgElementType::kUnsigned64, "uint64_t"},
{ArgElementType::kFloat32, "float"},
{ArgElementType::kFloat64, "double"},
{ArgElementType::kComplex64, "std::complex<float>"},
{ArgElementType::kComplex128, "std::complex<double>"},
{ArgElementType::kString, "std::string"},
{ArgElementType::kHandle, "std::any"},
{ArgElementType::kYAMLNode, "YAML::Node"},
{ArgElementType::kIOSpec, "holoscan::IOSpec*"},
{ArgElementType::kCondition, "std::shared_ptr<Condition>"},
{ArgElementType::kResource, "std::shared_ptr<Resource>"},
};
ArgElementType element_type_ = ArgElementType::kCustom;
ArgContainerType container_type_ = ArgContainerType::kNative;
int32_t dimension_ = 0;
};
class Arg {
public:
explicit Arg(const std::string& name) : name_(name) {}
~Arg() = default;
template <typename ArgT>
Arg(const std::string& name, const ArgT& value) {
name_ = name;
set_value_<ArgT>(value);
}
template <typename ArgT>
Arg(const std::string& name, ArgT&& value) {
name_ = name;
set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value));
}
Arg(const std::string& name, const char* value) {
name_ = name;
set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value));
}
template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>>
Arg& operator=(const ArgT& value) {
set_value_<ArgT>(value);
return *this;
}
template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>>
Arg&& operator=(ArgT&& value) {
set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value));
return std::move(*this);
}
Arg& operator=(const char* value) {
set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value));
return *this;
}
const std::string& name() const { return name_; }
void name(const std::string& arg_name) { name_ = arg_name; }
const ArgType& arg_type() const { return arg_type_; }
bool has_value() const { return value_.has_value(); }
std::any& value() { return value_; }
const std::any& value() const { return value_; }
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;
YAML::Node value_to_yaml_node() const;
std::string description() const;
private:
std::string name_;
ArgType arg_type_;
std::any value_;
template <typename ArgT>
void set_value_(const ArgT& value) {
arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"Arg::set_value(const ArgT& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}",
typeid(ArgT).name(),
name_,
static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()),
static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type()));
if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) {
value_ = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value);
} else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) {
std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components;
components.reserve(value.size());
for (auto& value_item : value) {
auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item);
components.push_back(component);
}
value_ = components;
}
} else {
value_ = value;
}
}
template <typename ArgT>
void set_value_(ArgT&& value) {
arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"Arg::set_value(ArgT&& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}, "
"ArgT: {}",
typeid(ArgT).name(),
name_,
static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()),
static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type()),
typeid(ArgT).name());
if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) {
value_ = std::move(std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value));
} else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) {
std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components;
components.reserve(value.size());
for (auto& value_item : value) {
auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item);
components.push_back(std::move(component));
}
value_ = std::move(components);
}
} else {
value_ = std::forward<ArgT>(value);
}
}
};
class ArgList {
public:
ArgList() = default;
explicit ArgList(std::initializer_list<Arg> args) {
args_.reserve(args.size());
for (auto& arg : args) {
args_.push_back(arg);
}
}
~ArgList() = default;
size_t size() const { return args_.size(); }
std::vector<Arg>::iterator begin() { return args_.begin(); }
std::vector<Arg>::iterator end() { return args_.end(); }
std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator begin() const { return args_.begin(); }
std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator end() const { return args_.end(); }
void clear() { args_.clear(); }
std::vector<Arg>& args() { return args_; }
template <typename typeT>
typeT as() {
if (args_.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No item available in the argument list.");
return typeT();
}
// Only take the first item in the argument list.
auto& argument = args_[0];
if (argument.arg_type().element_type() != ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("The type of the argument '{}' should be kYAMLNode.");
return typeT();
}
auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(argument.value());
try {
return node.as<typeT>();
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
return typeT();
}
}
void add(const Arg& arg) { args_.emplace_back(arg); }
void add(Arg&& arg) { args_.emplace_back(std::move(arg)); }
void add(const ArgList& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(args_.end(), arg.begin(), arg.end());
}
void add(ArgList&& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(
args_.end(), std::make_move_iterator(arg.begin()), std::make_move_iterator(arg.end()));
arg.clear();
}
const std::string& name() const { return name_; }
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;
std::string description() const;
private:
std::string name_{"arglist"};
std::vector<Arg> args_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP */