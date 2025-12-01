NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Typedef holoscan::VectorXi

Typedef holoscan::VectorXi

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::VectorXi = VectorX<int>
Previous Typedef holoscan::VectorXf
Next Typedef holoscan::VectorXub
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here