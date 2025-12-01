NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xf

Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xf

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Matrix8Xf = Matrix8X<float>
