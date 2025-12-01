Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf
Defined in
File types.hpp
Typedef Documentation
using
holoscan
::
Matrix7Xf
=
Matrix7X
<
float
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xd
Next
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xi
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
