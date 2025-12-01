Variable holoscan::is_one_of_v

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Variable Documentation

template<typename T, typename ...ArgsT>
constexpr bool holoscan::is_one_of_v = ((std::is_same_v<T, ArgsT> || ...))
