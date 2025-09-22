Class CudaStreamHandler
Defined in File cuda_stream_handler.hpp
-
class CudaStreamHandler
This class handles usage of CUDA streams for operators.
When using CUDA operations the default stream ‘0’ synchronizes with all other streams in the same context, see https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/stream-sync-behavior.html#stream-sync-behavior. This can reduce performance. The CudaStreamHandler class manages streams across operators and makes sure that CUDA operations are properly chained.
Usage:
add an instance of CudaStreamHandler to your operator
call CudaStreamHandler::register_interface(spec) from the operator setup() function
in the compute() function call CudaStreamHandler::from_message(), this will get the CUDA stream from the message of the previous operator. When the operator receives multiple messages, then call CudaStreamHandler::from_messages(). This will synchronize with multiple streams.
when executing CUDA functions CudaStreamHandler::get() to get the CUDA stream which should be used by your CUDA function
before publishing the output message(s) of your operator call CudaStreamHandler::to_message() on each message. This will add the CUDA stream used by the CUDA functions in your operator to the output message.
Public Functions
-
inline ~CudaStreamHandler()
Destroy the CudaStreamHandler object.
-
inline void define_params(OperatorSpec &spec, bool required = false)
Define the parameters used by this class.
- Parameters
spec – OperatorSpec to define the cuda_stream_pool parameter
required – if set then it’s required that the CUDA stream pool is specified
-
-
inline void defineParams(OperatorSpec &spec, bool required = false)
Define the parameters used by this class.
This method is deprecated in favor of
define_params.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
spec – OperatorSpec to define the cuda_stream_pool parameter
required – if set then it’s required that the CUDA stream pool is specified
-
-
inline gxf_result_t from_message(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming message
- Parameters
context –
message –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming message
This method is deprecated in favor of
from_message.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
context –
message –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t from_messages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &messages)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming messages
- Parameters
context –
messages –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &messages)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming messages
This method is deprecated in favor of
from_messages.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
context –
messages –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t to_message(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Add the used CUDA stream to the outgoing message
- Parameters
message –
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Add the used CUDA stream to the outgoing message
This method is deprecated in favor of
to_message.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
message –
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> get_stream_handle(gxf_context_t context)
Get the CUDA stream handle which should be used for CUDA commands
- Parameters
context –
- Returns
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream>
-
inline nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle(gxf_context_t context)
Get the CUDA stream handle which should be used for CUDA commands
This method is deprecated in favor of
get_stream_handle.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
context –
- Returns
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream>
-
inline cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(gxf_context_t context)
Get the CUDA stream which should be used for CUDA commands.
If no message stream is set and no stream can be allocated, return the default stream.
- Parameters
context –
- Returns
cudaStream_t
-
inline cudaStream_t getCudaStream(gxf_context_t context)
Get the CUDA stream which should be used for CUDA commands.
If no message stream is set and no stream can be allocated, return the default stream.
This method is deprecated in favor of
get_cuda_stream.
- Deprecated:
since 1.0
- Parameters
context –
- Returns
cudaStream_t
-