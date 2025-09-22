Class CudaStreamHandler
Defined in File cuda_stream_handler.hpp
-
class CudaStreamHandler
This class handles usage of CUDA streams for operators.
When using CUDA operations the default stream ‘0’ synchronizes with all other streams in the same context, see https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/stream-sync-behavior.html#stream-sync-behavior. This can reduce performance. The CudaStreamHandler class manages streams across operators and makes sure that CUDA operations are properly chained.
Usage:
add an instance of CudaStreamHandler to your operator
call CudaStreamHandler::registerInterface() from the operator registerInterface() function
in the tick() function call CudaStreamHandler::fromMessage(), this will get the CUDA stream from the message of the previous operator. When the operator receives multiple messages, then call CudaStreamHandler::fromMessages(). This will synchronize with multiple streams.
when executing CUDA functions CudaStreamHandler::get() to get the CUDA stream which should be used by your CUDA function
before publishing the output message(s) of your operator call CudaStreamHandler::toMessage() on each message. This will add the CUDA stream used by the CUDA functions in your operator to the output message.
Public Functions
-
inline ~CudaStreamHandler()
Destroy the CudaStreamHandler object.
-
inline gxf::Expected<void> registerInterface(gxf::Registrar *registrar, bool required = false)
Register the parameters used by this class.
- Parameters
registrar –
required – if set then it’s required that the CUDA stream pool is specified
-
- Returns
gxf::Expected<void>
-
inline gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming message
- Parameters
context –
message –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &messages)
Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming messages
- Parameters
context –
messages –
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)
Add the used CUDA stream to the outgoing message.
- Parameters
message –
- Returns
gxf_result_t
-
inline gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle()
Get the CUDA stream handle which should be used for CUDA commands
- Returns
gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>
-
inline cudaStream_t getCudaStream()
Get the CUDA stream which should be used for CUDA commands.
If no message stream is set and no stream can be allocated, return the default stream.
- Returns
cudaStream_t
-